The woman convicted of dragging and killing a Colorado Springs tow truck driver is expected to be released from prison early.
Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed with the Colorado Department of Corrections on Tuesday that Detra Farries was accepted into community corrections in Arapahoe County. She is currently on a waitlist until a spot there becomes open. As of Tuesday night, she was in custody at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility. She was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison on April 20, 2012.
Farries tried to stop victim Allen Rose from towing her SUV on Feb. 23, 2011 by driving away in it mid-tow. Rose chased her down and became tangled in the cables. He was dragged by Farries’ SUV 1.4 miles through the southeast side of Colorado Springs as horrified onlookers desperately tried to wave Farries down.
Farries has made numerous attempts since to have her sentenced shortened.
"It was trauma every single day," the prosecutor in the case, Jeff Lindsey, told 11 News soon after Farries filed a separate motion back in late October of 2017. "All of the people who were witness to this happening suffered trauma. They chased after her after she was dragging Allen Rose."
According to Colorado.gov, community corrections "provides a sentencing or placement alternative, in lieu of prison incarceration, for felony offenders. Participating in a community corrections program requires the offender to change his or her behavior, while allowing some restricted privileges to access the community."