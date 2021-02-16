The winter storm hitting a large part of the country is delaying shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, including to Colorado, state officials said Tuesday.
The storm has affected operations at a Tennessee distribution hub and has delayed Colorado's allocation of 133,000 doses, which were expected to arrive Tuesday through Thursday.
In anticipation of the Presidents Day holiday weekend, Colorado officials requested and received doses Friday that should have been received this week. The early delivery will help the state health department work with health care providers and public health agencies to move doses around, ensuring appointments and clinics don't need to be canceled, officials said in a state news release.
So far, more than 704,000 Coloradans have been immunized with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 314,000 have received second doses, according to state data Tuesday.
The storm left millions without power and immobilized the Southern Plains, carrying heavy snow and freezing rain into New England and the Deep South, and leaving behind painfully low temperatures. President Joe Biden’s administration said delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries were likely as a result.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.