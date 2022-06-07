A special weather statement has been issued for the Palmer Divide and areas to the east.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo is warning of high winds and hail for Monument, Black Forest, Falcon and Peyton until 1:30 p.m.
Gusts could reach 40 MPH and penny-sized hail is possible. Residents are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy structure.
An earlier advisory that extended from Teller County to northern Kiowa County warned that gusts in the area north of U.S. 50 could see gusts of up to 70 mph and large hail up to 2.75 inches. An isolated tornado is also possible.
Strong to severe storms are expected from the Palmer Divide, southeast into areas mainly north of Highway 50 through late evening. Hail to the size of baseballs, wind gusts to 70 mph and isolated tornadoes will be the main risks. #COWX pic.twitter.com/9LYtNK2s2O— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 7, 2022