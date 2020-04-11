A wildfire east of La Junta has burned 1,167 acres and prompted the evacuation of residents in the area, the Otero County Sheriff's Office said Saturday evening.
The fire crossed from Otero County into Bent County Saturday evening, prompting evacuations for residents between the county line and County Road 9. The sheriff's office said residents in the area need to evacuate toward Las Animas.
The wildfire, dubbed the "Bent's Fort fire" was initially reported near Colorado 194, in the area of The Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site. The U.S. national park site is about two hours southeast of Colorado Springs.
The sheriff's office said air and ground crews are working to douse the fire.
Massive Fire East of La junta The “Bent’s Fort Fire” Fire units from all most of southeast Colorado responding. No size up as of yet. pic.twitter.com/nXn0iMwiv0— Otero County Sheriff - Colorado (@OteroSheriff) April 11, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.
RELATED :
Colorado fire chiefs ask governor for six-month statewide fire ban
Fire restrictions and COVID-19 closures in place for Colorado national parks, grasslands