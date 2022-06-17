Why isn’t the fate of the Westside Community Center a decision for Colorado Springs City Council, instead of city administrators and the mayor’s office?
That’s the main question Westside residents have now, nearly two years after the center’s independent operator, the Center for Strategic Ministry, gave notice that it would not renew its contract. The city also failed in several attempts to negotiate a new contract for top proposals.
Change is coming to the popular campus at 1628 W. Bijou St., as city leaders mull what to do with the center — and contentiousness that began in 2020 continues.
“I feel like it’s been a very insulated process,” said Sallie Clark, who lives on the city’s westside and owns a bed-and-breakfast.
The city hosted public brainstorming sessions in May to identify what neighbors want for the community center didn’t seem “transparent,” said Clark, a former a city councilor and El Paso County commissioner.
Since the city’s contract with the Center for Strategic Ministry, an outreach organization of Woodmen Valley Chapel, expired May 31, the decision-making should be broader, Clark and other residents argue.
“I understood when there was a contract why it was a staff decision, but now we’re in a different process,” Clark said. “Why is this a mayoral decision?”
City Council will weigh in on the issue but won’t have the final say, Mayor John Suthers said.
“It will be informed by input received through a community-engagement process held last month as well as input from the City Council,” he said.
But the city’s “strong mayor” form of governance drives the hierarchy.
City Council has authority over legislative matters and fiscal appropriation, Suthers said, while operational decisions and how the city runs on a daily basis fall under the purview of city administration, which is led by the mayor’s office.
“Determining a path forward for the Westside Community Center is largely an operational decision,” Suthers said in an email. “As such, it will be made by the administration.”
And, he added, “We are not taking this decision lightly.”
The center could be operated by the city, as is the case with its three other community centers. That idea is among the recommendations generated from the community meetings and unveiled during a June 2 public online meeting.
The four recommendations that have been forwarded to city administrators are: the city driving a “volunteer partnership model,” in which paid staff run the center and the city acts in an advisory capacity, with a “bottom up” program design, a social-enterprise model with an intergenerational focus and approach that combines a nonprofit operator for programs with business anchors, the city funding the center 100% and working on securing grants and pooling resources with other community centers to provide programs that serve the indigent, elderly and community recreation, and finally, a partnership of public and nonprofit sectors, with the city providing core resources, revenue generated through lease holders, and a “taking care of people” focus on seniors and families.
All four ideas call for an advisory board.
“The operations model that is ultimately determined for the center will inform a 2023 budget request,” Suthers said.
City administrators prepare the annual budget, which the mayor then presents to City Council for approval, as required by city charter, he said. Budget disagreements between the mayor and City Council are resolved by a process set in the charter, Suthers added.
City funding of the Westside Community Center has been another point of concern among residents. The annual appropriation from the city’s general budget is $100,000, during the agreement with the contracted operator, said city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink.
The budget has been smaller than the city’s other community centers because the Westside center’s operator provided staff.
“These budgets include salary and benefits for community center employees, with the majority of each budget going to people, not operations,” she said.
This year's appropriations for the other community centers are: Deerfield, $534,783; Hillside, $636,633; and Meadows, $433,583, Zink said.
With rumors circulating in 2020 that the center could close, some residents forming a “Save the Westside Community Center” group. They repeatedly appealed to City Council during public meetings and set up informational tables at events such as farmers’ markets, talking up how the center is an asset to the neighborhood with classes, activities and events for children through seniors.
Some residents created a nonprofit and submitted a proposal during the last competitive bidding cycle to operate the center, which the city rejected.
Many are still worried about what will happen to the center, as the stated goal at the public meetings is "develop a viable and durable business model."
"We feel a community center is a public service, and public services should not be expected to be financially viable," Westside resident Kathy Perry said. "Why should the Westside Community Center have this expectation when no other community center has these same expectations?"
City Council President Tom Strand lives on the Westside, walks his dogs by the community center every day and has attended the public meetings on the topic.
He said he "fully understands" the decision is a mayoral one and does not think it should be turned over to City Council.
“Council has the opportunity to talk to the mayor on a weekly basis,” he said, “and in terms of a vote, ordinance or proclamation, I do not think this is something that should be within council purview because it’s not in the city charter to do so.”
Suthers has been “wide open to us” in listening to council members sound off on the issue, Strand added.
“I’m sorry if the community and constituency feel as if this has gotten delayed,” he said. “Woodmen Valley Chapel essentially stopped providing services on May 31, so it’s not like the city has been sitting on their hands and not paying attention to this.”
Strand said he’s heard a decision could come in July.