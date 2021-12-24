Wondering when Santa Claus will arrive at your home today? Want to track his whereabouts this Christmas Eve?

You can track Santa's magical journey across the globe here with NORAD's Santa Tracker:

NORAD, which has been tracking Santa for 66 years, estimates Santa arrives in most countries between 9 p.m. and midnight when children are asleep.

But if you want a specific ETA, you can give the professional Santa Trackers at NORAD a call at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).

Here are some additional Santa-tracking resources:

Monitor Santa's trek online at www.noradsanta.org or at gazette.com/santa-tracker

On Twitter: Follow @NoradSanta for the latest updates

On Instagram: Follow noradtrackssanta_official

On Facebook

On your smart home devices, including Amazon Alexa.

Apps on iTunes and GooglePlay

You can also track Santa on Google.

