El Paso County residents looking to dispose of their natural Christmas trees may do so in an environmentally responsible way beginning Saturday, according to a recent news release.

TreeCycle, an annual effort to "reduce tree waste, create mulch and support youth development nonprofits," will take place during the next two weekends, the release states.

Organizers suggest a minimum donation of $5 per tree, with 100% of donated funds benefitting area youth programs.

Organized by El Paso County in conjunction with the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities and Colorado Springs Youth Sports, the recycling initiative will accept natural Christmas trees at six locations throughout the county, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, as well as Jan. 7 and 8.

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations:

• Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)

• Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road)

• Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)

• UC Health Park (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)

• Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street — be mindful of area detours)

• Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)

Rocky Top Resources, located at 1755 E. Las Vegas St. in Colorado Springs, will also accept tree drop-offs until the end of January.

Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park will accept trees and donations ($5 suggested) for its recycling drive in the park's Visitor Center parking lot on Friday and Saturday, as well as Jan. 2, 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the organization’s website.

Christmas trees placed in landfills are potentially harmful to the environment because they produce methane when they decompose or are incinerated, officials said.

When dropping a tree off for recycling, it should essentially be in the same condition as when it was purchased, officials said. All ornaments, tinsel and other decorations should be removed.

For more information, visit at csyouthsports.net/treecycle, elpasoco.com or call 719-323-8043.