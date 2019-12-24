Santa has begun his magical journey around the globe. Want to know when he'll be in your town?
You'll have to call NORAD to find out.
Hundreds of volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs are tracking St. Nick's every move — and informing kids around the world of where he'll be next. By 8:30 a.m. local time, NORAD had fielded 13,000 calls and tracked Santa across Russia, China and Australia.
Many more thousands of calls are expected to roll in until the phone lines close at 4 a.m. on Christmas day.
Here's a fun fact: NORAD has been tracking Santa Claus since 1955. Do you know how the 64-year-old tradition started?
A mistake.
That year, on Christmas Eve, an advertisement from Sears, published in The Gazette, offered children the chance to call Santa — but listed the wrong number. Instead of calling Santa, kids reached Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command (a precursor to NORAD).
That day, a few Air Force officers answered calls from curious children and the fateful mistake evolved into a longtime tradition— and a complex operation. NORAD's current Santa tracking operation includes hundreds of volunteers, thousands of calls from around the globe and and a tracker that incorporates advanced mapping and satellite-positioning technology.
Here are all the ways to track Kris Kringle and his reindeer today.
- Online at www.noradsanta.org
- By phone: Call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).
- On Twitter: Follow @NoradSanta for the latest updates
- On Facebook
- On your smart home devices, including Amazon Echo.
- Apps on iTunes and GooglePlay
Google has its own Santa tracker as well. You can check that out here.
Follow along with NORAD's Twitter updates here: