Russell Gorrell, one of the men who portrays Santa Claus at the annual Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops near Northgate, first understood the responsibility of playing Kris Kringle when he was about 13 years old.

Gorrell, who loved Santa and Christmas growing up, told his grandmother that there was no such thing as Santa Claus.

“Well you have a younger brother and now it’s your turn to be Santa Claus,” she told him.

That responsibility of teaching young children about the joy of Christmas has stuck with Gorrell to this day.

"It's a very double-edged sword," Gorrell said about playing St. Nick. "It's joyful for the kids but you carry a huge responsibility... You've got to make sure you're jolly and merry and ready to go, but you also have that kid that wants something for Christmas that you don't expect. "

While many kids have a long list of toys and games they would like to see under their trees come Christmas morning, Gorrell said it's the heartfelt requests that stick with him. Sometimes a kid will ask for something their brother or sister might want. Some have lost a family member and they want that relative back for Christmas or maybe they want to see a mother or father who is deployed.

With the holiday season in full swing, venues of all sizes around Colorado Springs offer chances for a photo op and a visit with Santa.

Bass Pro Shops began its Santa season Nov. 6 and will continue to offer photos until Christmas Eve. Old Colorado City will offer Photos with Santa at Bancroft Park on weekends, starting Nov. 27 through Christmas week. School Crossing and Toy Station, located near North Academy and North Union Boulevards, is offering pictures with Santa on Nov. 28 and Dec. 11. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will be doing its annual Electric Safari in the evenings starting Dec. 3 through New Year's Day.

Gorrell, a retired Air Force veteran with 30 years of active duty and 12 years as a contractor and a civil servant, began his 14-year tenure as Santa when he grew his beard out after his military service. Someone looked at his gray hairs and told him he'd look just like Santa when his hair became white.

He started working with fire departments and nonprofit organizations, at first attending fundraisers such as Breakfasts with Santa.

He has been at Santa's Wonderland in Colorado Springs for the last two years.

A former minister, Gorrell celebrates the birth of Jesus as a reason for the season.

"I know people make it more commercial and that's okay as long as we can keep that other story going underneath," he said. "It's not about big presents or heavy travel or whatever, it's about families getting together and giving love to each other."

Here are a few other places around town where families can see Santa: