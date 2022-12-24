Santa Clause is coming to town...but when?
It's a question thousands of kids want to know tonight— and they've been calling NORAD at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to find out.
[You can learn more about NORAD's Santa tracking mission here.]
So where is Santa? As of 8:35 p.m., Jolly Ol' Saint Nick had entered U.S. airspace and delivered presents in Washington D.C. and New York City.
According to NORAD's tracker, he's already delivered billions of presents to kids in Greece, Egypt, Italy, Ukraine, Pakistan and Kenya, Bolivia and Peru and more.
When will Santa arrive at your house? You'll have to keep an eye on Santa Tracker to find out.