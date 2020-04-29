The public can expect the following guidelines as it relates to park use in Colorado Springs during Safer at Home, which is expected to last through May 26.
The following park facilities and features remain closed
- All playgrounds
- All pavilions
- Manitou Incline
- All indoor recreational facilities, including Sertich Ice Center and city-owned pools operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
- All park visitor centers (Helen Hunt Falls, Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center and the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, owned and operated by the Garden of the Gods Foundation)
- City Auditorium – the building is currently serving as an isolation shelter for people experiencing homelessness, therefore, it is closed through Dec. 31, 2020 to permitted events and activities
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Colorado Springs Senior Center, operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
- All community centers (Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside)
- Pickleball courts at Monument Valley Park (closed due to the installation of new sports lighting; closure anticipated through the end of May, weather and construction depending)
Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited during this time. Special event permits issued by the parks department, with the exception of farmers markets, are currently suspended.
- Food vendors at farmers markets, which are designated as critical retail, are allowed as long as they follow public health guidelines.
All spring adult and youth sport programs and Therapeutic Recreation Program activities are canceled.
Most parks, trails and open spaces are open.
- If designated parking areas are full, users should seek an alternate location to recreate. Vehicles parked illegally, including along park roads, will be ticketed.
- Playing team sports with those living outside of your residence is prohibited in these areas.
- A physical distance of 6 feet must be maintained in all instances.
- Users should wear cloth face coverings.
- Do not touch shared surfaces.
- Do not use these areas if you or your children are experiencing symptoms. It’s important to stay home when sick.
- Follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks and trails, which includes bringing hand sanitizer with you and covering coughs and sneezes.
The Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses are open beginning May 1.
- You must make tee times and payment online.
- The pro shop is open for retail only to two customers at a time, spaced 6 feet apart at all times.
- Players must bring their own equipment.
- Golf cart rental is allowed for single player use only, unless players reside in the same household. Carts are sanitized daily before play and after each use.
- On the course, flags are removed from the putting area, tee times intervals are monitored to maintain physical distancing and the course starter is ensuring players maintain tee times and understand play modifications.
- The driving range is open with increased space between hitting bays. Players must provide their own equipment. Range balls are cleaned and sanitized every time they are picked off the range, as are ball baskets and tokens for the range ball dispenser.
- The snack bar and beverage cart are open during golf operations, following restaurant rules for takeout and physical distancing guidelines. The restaurant at Patty Jewett is closed. The restaurant at Valley Hi is open for takeout and delivery only.
- Clubhouses remain closed to the public and players must leave the course immediately following their round.
- On-course restrooms are open.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site is open as a park site.
- All programming is suspended and public restrooms are closed.
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain is open as a park site.
- Online ticket purchases are encouraged and those who purchase tickets online will receive a 20% discount using the code “May20.” As always, access is weather permitting and there are no refunds.
- All picnic areas and gift shops, including the Summit House, are closed. No services, including restrooms will be available on the summit during this time. The Crystal Reservoir gift shop will open May 8.
- Restrooms are available at the Gateway, Crystal Reservoir and Glen Cove sites only.
- Fishing in the North Slope Recreation Area opens May 1 on the South Catamount Reservoir only at this time. Staff will be monitoring the reservoir parking area, which has 60 spaces, and issuing temporary closures as parking becomes full.
Cemeteries (Evergreen and Fairview) are open with modifications to service.
- Weekend services and office hours on Saturdays are suspended
- On weekdays, services are to be on the cemetery grounds at or prior to 3 p.m.
- Attendance numbers are restricted based on what funeral homes request at their facilities. We are not allowing more than 10 family members. Minimal staff will be present at the graveside and will not be counted with the attendance restrictions for the families.
• The reopening of areas currently closed for the season, including splash parks, fountains and outdoor swimming areas will be evaluated with input and guidance from local public health officials.