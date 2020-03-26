What Colorado's stay-in-place order means for you

Gov. Jared Polis' stay-in-place order took effect at 6 a.m. Thursday. Here's what it means for most Coloradans:
You should remain at home, only leave your home to engage in activities or perform tasks critical to your health and safety, or to the health and safety of your family or household members or to go to or return from critical work.
You can leave your home to:
- Obtain food and other household necessities for yourself and your family or household members.
- Deliver those services or supplies to others, such as, food, pet supply, other household consumer products, and products or equipment necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and critical operation of a residence.
- To engage in outdoor activity, such as, walking, hiking, nordic skiing, snowshoeing, biking or running. For purposes of outdoor activity, state parks will remain open to the public to engage in walking, hiking, biking, running, and similar outdoor activities but all playgrounds, picnic areas, other similar areas conducive to public gathering, and attended areas shall be closed.
- To perform work for critical industries.
- To care for a family member, a vulnerable person, or pet in another household, or to care for livestock kept at a location other than an individual’s home.
- To seek medical care. Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must self-isolate until their symptoms cease or until they have a negative test result.
The public health order was updated Thursday to include a number of critical services such as:
- K-12 public and private schools for the purpose of providing meals, housing, facilitating or providing materials for distance learning, and providing other essential services to students.
- Postsecondary institutions including private and public colleges and universities for the purpose of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that Social Distancing Requirements are observed, such as security, medical and mental health service, housing, food service, and critical research
- Pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in-need of end-of-life services.
- Houses of worship may remain open, but must practice social distancing or use electronic platforms
- Professional services, such as legal, title companies, or accounting services, real estate appraisals and transactions.
Many businesses and other institutions have been closed under the order, but many others are staying open. Here's what's still open.
Here are some frequently asked questions:
Will grocery stores be open?
Yes, essential services will still be operational including, but not limited to:
- Grocery stores.
- Gas stations.
- Pharmacies.
- Police stations.
- Fire stations.
- Hospitals, clinics and healthcare operations.
- Garbage/sanitation.
- Public transportation.
- Public benefits (i.e. SNAP, Medicaid) hotlines.
Can I order food/groceries?
Yes, grocery delivery will be available as well as meal-delivery, drive through, and take-out options.
Will liquor and cannabis stores be open?
Yes. Items will on be for sale only for off-site consumption and while purchasing social distancing should be practiced.
How can I get medical care if I need it?
If you are feeling sick, call your doctor, a nurse hotline, any tele-health hotline set up specifically for COVID-19 (check with your insurance company) or an urgent care center. If you are experiencing symptoms or are currently in isolation, you should stay at home and follow the guidelines provided by your physician. Do not go to an emergency room unless necessary. Nonessential medical care like eye exams and teeth-cleaning should be postponed. When possible, healthcare visits should be done remotely. Contact your healthcare provider to see what tele-health services they provide.
Can I get a prescription filled or other healthcare needs?
Yes. Pharmacies and other medical services will remain open. You should request for your prescriptions to be delivered to your home if that is possible.
Will public transportation and ridesharing be available?
Public transportation and ridesharing should be used for essential travel only. When possible, walk or drive yourself.
Will roads in Colorado be closed?
No, the roads will not be closed in Colorado. You should only travel if it is essential to your work or health.
Can I take a flight out of state?
Planes and any other form of travel should only be used if absolutely necessary.
What if my home is not a safe environment?
If it is not safe for you to remain home, you are able and urged to find another safe place to stay during this order. Please reach out so we can help. You may call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or contact your local law enforcement.
Can I leave home to take care of an elderly or sick family member or friend?
Yes. Please be sure to practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. Elderly people and people with suppressed immune systems are at heightened risk for contracting COVID-19.
Does the Stay in Place order mean I can’t take my kids to the park?
State parks will be open during the Stay in Place order. Families will still be able to go outside, including to local parks and outdoor spaces that remain open, and take a walk, run, or bike ride but should continue to practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet away from other people. Municipalities are encouraged to extend hours of parks to encourage spacing, and to close parks in which visitors are seen to be routinely violating spacing guidelines. Playgrounds are closed because they pose a high risk of increasing transmission.
Is child care open?
Licensed child care remains open under specific guidance from public health. We are working to ensure all essential workers have access to childcare services so are licensing new centers and those that may have closed, on an emergency basis, to ensure there are enough spots for the children of essential workers. For urgent child care needs, contact 2-1-1.
Can I pick up meals being provided by my child’s school?
Yes. Schools that provide free food services to students will continue on a pick-up and take-home basis.
What about my pet?
Pet supply stores and veterinary services will remain open. You are allowed to walk your dog and seek medical care for your pet should they require it. Be sure to practice social distancing while out on walks, maintaining at least 6 feet from other neighbors and their pets.
