A majority of nearly 550 respondents to a public survey about the next phase of the Westside Community Center agree on this: programs for adults and seniors would most benefit current and future users, and are most important to the community as a whole.

The city released on Monday night results of the survey conducted April 18-May 1 — the first step in a fast-paced process to determine the trajectory of the popular city-owned community center at 1628 W. Bijou St.

The food pantry and early childhood education ranked second and third most important to the community as a whole. Onsite community gardens — with plots the city will rent — and special events ranked second and third most important to retain among existing and future users.

The city hired independent consultant Kimberley Sherwood of Colorado Springs, at a cost of $20,000, according to city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink, to collect public feedback to help narrow choices of what to do with the center, a former elementary school campus.

The existing contract with an external operator expires May 31, and three attempts to find a new operator since 2020 have failed.

Fearing the center would close, neighbors launched a campaign to "save the center," forming a working group that's met weekly, appearing at City Council meetings and manning a table at public events.

While “it’s definitely not the intention of the administration to close the center,” Zink said in an emailed response to questions, “all options are on the table as we work through the community engagement process.”

Also on the table is the city reclaiming management of the large, three-building property, she said.

It is the only one of four city-owned community centers that has used an outside vendor for operations. The Center for Strategic Ministry, an affiliated nonprofit organization of the nondenominational Woodmen Valley Chapel, has been running the center for the past 12 years, after city officials cited financial difficulties from the Great Recession as the main reason to hire a contractor.

Three requests for proposal resulted in discussions with a charter school, the YMCA and the Center for Strategic Ministry, but all fell through for various reasons.

Neighbors initially objected to the potential that the contract could be awarded for commercial purposes, which led city staff to amend requirements stipulating that future use would help support the neighborhood.

Opposition in recent months revolved around a proposal for the current religious group to continue managing the property.

The Center for Strategic Ministry backed out of negotiations in late February, citing the ongoing costs of running the center, along with the opposition and pushback from another community group that also had submitted a bid in the final call for proposals but was rejected.

The survey was conducted to “identify shared community values, evaluate the community’s engagement with the Westside Community Center and the services offered there, and capture relevant demographic information to help inform the second and third phases of the public engagement process,” according to the project report released Monday.

The survey generated 477 digital responses and 70 paper responses. Although Spanish translation was offered, no responses were submitted in the alternative format.

Nearly half of all respondents were age 65 and older, according to the results, with ages 55 to 64 the second-largest group represented.

A majority said they live in westside neighborhoods from downtown into Manitou Springs and north to Holland Park and Mesa Springs, but some were from other areas, such as Briargate.

The public process continues next week. Sherwood will lead separate “focused conversations” with existing center tenants and program providers, the Organization of Westside Neighbors and other groups, including Save the Westside Community Center, and residents with experience with similar local facilities.

The meetings will be held May 16-17 and involve 12 representatives from each group, who will examine themes from the survey. By design, city decision-makers are not part of the discussions.

The final phase, a “community design workshop,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 21, at the Westside Community Center.

Online registration for the workshop is required by 3 p.m. May 19. Register by following the link on this website: Westside Community Center Public Participation | Colorado Springs.

Sherwood will lead attendees in identifying several long-term options for city administrators to consider.

The fate of the community center is an administrative decision, likely with sign-off by the city manager or mayor.