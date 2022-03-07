The fate of the city-owned Westside Community Center continues to be uncertain, after the preferred operator a selection committee identified in December withdrew its application last week.

Contract negotiations failed between officials from the city of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and the Center for Strategic Ministry, a community outreach program of Woodmen Valley Chapel, said Stu Davis, board president of the ministry and pastor of city impact for Woodmen Valley Chapel.

Several factors were involved, he said Monday, including the ongoing costs of running the center, along with opposition from some neighbors and another group that also had submitted a bid in this latest call for proposals — the city's third attempt to find a new operator since August 2020.

“We felt really sad about having to make this decision,” Davis said. “We felt proud of the work we’ve done and our partnership with the city, and it’s sad to be walking away.”

The ministry realized its presence was “a source of contention or even division among the neighbors,” Davis said.

Three community groups launched public resistance campaigns for what they want to see happen to the large former elementary school campus at 1628 W. Bijou St. during the nearly two-year period that the future of the community center has been in limbo.

What some did not want is a religious group running the show for another 15 years, opponents told Colorado Springs City Council members last month.

Woodmen Valley Chapel planned to move the offices and weekly services of its south satellite location to the community center, which Davis said also houses offices and provides meeting space for other churches.

Davis said “many mistruths” were spread, and people who objected to the Center for Strategic Ministry’s plans became “antagonistic” in their zealousness to stop the contract from being signed.

“I was disappointed at the approach some of the neighbors took to not help the process move forward,” he said.

Residents such as Welling Clark, who was president of the Organization of Westside Neighbors in 2010 when the city initially hired the Center for Strategic Ministry to operate the community center, said in recent years citizen input on programs and attention to concerns have not been considered. The center hosts a variety of events, educational programs and activities and provides space for numerous services, from a food pantry to recreational classes.

“It’s a very eclectic neighborhood, and we want everybody to be a good neighbor, which they were,” Clark said. “In 2018, the information flow stopped, citizens couldn’t get answers, the focus changed — it’s more of a senior center than a community center for all ages.”

In a news release, the city said after the Center for Strategic Ministry revoked its proposal, officials reviewed other bids and “cancelled its request for proposal solicitation and will not make an award for an operator.”

Davis said his organization asked to continue operating the center through May 31, at no further cost to the city.

What happens on June 1 is the question of the day.

“They’re evaluating the feasible next steps for the property,” said city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink. “This has been out to bid several times, and they unfortunately have not been able to get a successful candidate through the process.”

Neighbors are frustrated, said Cully Radvillas, current president of the Organization of Westside Neighbors, which represents 8,500 households from west of Interstate 25 to Manitou Springs.

“The biggest worry is if and how the current programs at the Westside Community Center might be continued,” he said. “What will happen in the long-term? There are more questions than answers.”

The Save the Westside Community Center coalition, which has collected more than 4,000 signatures on an online petition and meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the center, will be at City Council Tuesday, asking for a public town hall on the issue, said Kathy Perry, one of the organizers.

“It’s our fourth time calling for a work session so all interested parties can have a dialogue on how we can proceed and solve this,” she said.

“The Westside needs a community center that identifies the wants and needs of the community and puts those into place, so that we have connections and a gathering space that’s inclusive and intergenerational, which is what it used to be.”

The city sought an external operator for the community center after the Great Recession, citing a lack of city funds to keep it going.

But the city still has committed limited funding — about $100,000 annually, Clark said, compared to its three other centers, which receive between $450,000 to $600,000 yearly.

City leaders said they have set aside $1.375 million in federal COVID-relief funding toward making capital improvements at the Westside Community Center.

Davis said he was glad to hear that, since one of the buildings is 111 years old, and many repairs are needed. But ongoing costs must be addressed, he said.

Other top applicants the city considered in previous cycles included a local charter school and the YMCA but added neighborhood benefit requirements after neighbors started complaining.

The city’s recent goals have been to secure “a financially stable entity that will effectively manage, operate and maintain the center;” ensure the center supports and “fosters activities that will provide beneficial services to the westside neighborhood and the community as a whole;” and reduce “maintenance and capital demands on the city” by supporting improvement efforts for the facility.

“I’d love to see the city, the community and the neighborhood roll up their sleeves and get together to find a solution to make it work,” Clark said. “If you really care about the community, we can make it happen. If you have ulterior motives, maybe not.”