Heritage and tradition came together at Wednesday's edition of the annual Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs.

Army and Air Force volunteers flipped pancakes out on South Tejon Street Wednesday morning for thousands attending the breakfast, which celebrates what Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called the city’s “deep, deep rooted western heritage.”

The breakfast has been an annual tradition since 1939 and kicks off the first range ride of the season for the Pikes Peak Range Riders, who have used the annual ride to promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo .

The Western Street Breakfast has been the official starting point for the historic range ride for over 60 years.

Today, thousands still gather at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and South Tejon Street to enjoy an early meal and range ride sendoff.

“We hope that Colorado Springs continues to host the event,” said Range Rider Nate Brightwell, who made his first ride in 2000. "We have a really good group of guys."

Attendees paid $5 per person for a breakfast of eggs, pancakes and sausages – a new addition – with proceeds going to local military and their families. More than 500 volunteers contributed to the event, including members of the military who cooked under an early morning sun and served the meal.

The aroma of the breakfast wafted up from griddles and loaded plates as attendees ate and enjoyed live performances from rows of hay bales. The stage was graced by acts including Exit West, longtime favorites the Flying W Wranglers, Colorado Springs Conservatory and the Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers.

Around 150 Range Riders mounted horses and headed west down Pikes Peak Avenue, joined by the Pikes Peak Rangerettes and led by the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard. They received a warm sendoff from visitors, family and friends.

“See you at the rodeo!” called out one Range Rider as the group of equestrians headed toward the mountains to begin their ride.

The Cinch Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo will take place at the Norris Penrose Event Center July 13-16.