THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Street Wise Boulder Mural Festival introduces 2022 art and activism works to the three-year ARTivism project that has added 85 murals to the city. See the latest from Street Wise, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 2691 30th St. Muralists can activate their murals with Augmented Reality and there are digital installations and projection mapping. All the groups adding murals in the city can be seen during eBike tours: JD’s Joyrides’ Wall To Wall Boulder. bouldercoloradousa.com/event/street-wise-boulder-mural-festival/37263/
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Ink it up at the seventh annual Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo, this year at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. More than 300 tattoo artists work and compete in Live body art modification, tattooing, body modification and piercing. Daily admission $25, for the weekend $50, kids under 12 free. Noon to 10 p.m. coloradotattooconvention.com Also at the National Western Complex this weekend, Colorado’s fashion designers with 200 models and a custom car and motorcycle show.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Get an early start on your spring gardens at the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Fall Plant & Bulb Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1007 York St. So many bulbs and plants grown at the Gardens are here as well as seed mixes that are good in Colorado’s climate. A special offering of irises. Free admission to the sale but advance reservations required at botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/fall-plant-bulb-sale
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The popular season ends this weekend for CitySkate roller rink in downtown’s Skyline Park. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. CitySkate has also featured a beer garden and mini golf. summerindenver.com
FRIDAY
Space, astronomy and music are a fascinating pairing in The Space Program by Playground Ensemble at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. Before a backdrop of scenes of space on the Gates Planetarium dome, a concert by Playground Ensemble combines with video and audio to show how space exploration influences contemporary classical composers. Tickets $25 at tinyurl.com/3s7nmtyv
FRIDAY-OCT. 8
Denver Beer Week runs for nine busy days of brewery events, tap takeovers, festivals, specials and more. Perfect for the city called America’s #1 beer city. Too many fun things to list so check your favorite spot or go to denver.org/denver-beer-week/
SATURDAY
Cool Vibes Reggae Fest returns to Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park with “a free festival for the people.” Doors open at 2 p.m., music 3-10 p.m. Featured are Black Uhuru, Eli-Mac, Indubious, Lia Love and Mono Verde Collective. Free general admission: ticketweb.com/event/cool-vibes-reggae-festival-levitt-pavilion-denver-tickets/11827855; $50 VIP coolvibesfest.com/vip/
SATURDAY
Spend a morning with owls at Denver Audubon’s 11th annual HOOTenanny Owl and Music Festival, 11280 Waterton Road, Littleton. Set to live music is this opportunity to learn “the secret life of owls” from live demonstrations by Nature’s Educators and projects by Colorado Parks & Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission $11, $7 for children. tinyurl.com/3nruy52n
SATURDAY
It’s not time yet to go back to Casa Bonita but you can visit its parking lot for the Denver Makers Harvest Market, 6677 W. Colfax. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there are local artisans, crafters and vendors and a market with kettle corn, breakfast burritos, face painters and henna. Free pre-registration for VIP Bag of Goodies for the first 50. denvermakersmarket.com
SATURDAY
A day for strange and even creepy things at Denver Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Perfect timing before Halloween, the expo has vendors, businesses and artists with “all things weird.” Admission $15, kids 12 and under free. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com
SATURDAY
See Denver with the architecture experts during Doors Open Denver offered by Denver Architecture Foundation. A wide variety of sites are offered including this weekend’s Historic Auraria Campus, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Zoo and a wide variety of others. For tours, dates and prices see denverarchitecture.org/events-programs/doorsopendenver
SUNDAY
Runners and walkers, this time it’s all about the chocolate at the delicious Hot Chocolate 15k, 10k and 5k, 7 a.m. and 7:50 a.m., 701 S. Franklin St. Routes from West Sixth Avenue and all around Wash Park. A post-run party with even more chocolate, swag and music too. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Register: hotchocolate15k.com/city/denver