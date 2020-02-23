A spate of gun violence hit the Pikes Peak region over the weekend leaving three men injured and one man dead, three cars stolen, and Colorado Springs detectives scrambling.
A Fort Carson soldier was arrested early Sunday morning in connection to a Saturday shooting in Fountain, in the only one of five serious incidents of gun violence over the weekend to lead an arrest so far.
Soldier Stephen Cruz Sandoval, 21, was found in Borger, Texas, northeast of Amarillo, with a teenager who was considered endangered in his company, according to the Fountain Police Department.
Sandoval is suspected of shooting a man multiple times Saturday night in a neighborhood on the 7000 block of Alegre Circle near Highway 85. The victim was hospitalized with what police described as "life-threatening" injuries.
Sandoval fled the shooting with Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata, 17 and was considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.
Keloe was not considered a suspect in the shooting and was found safe and unharmed in Texas, the Fountain Police Department said.
Sandoval was taken to Hutchinson County Jail Sunday to await extradition to Colorado where he will face charges including attempted second degree murder, menacing and endangerment, according to a news release.
Police have yet to find and arrest a man suspected of shooting two people in the face and stealing two cars at gunpoint Saturday.
The man is believed to have shot a man in the face around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Homes, at 3893 Westmeadow Drive, near Fort Carson, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.
While officers investigated the shooting, a carjacking was reported about a half mile away.
The man involved in the shooting is suspected of using a gun to steal a Dodge SUV in the 3700 block of Penny Point, Newton said.
Saturday afternoon at about 3:40 p.m. the second shooting and carjacking was reported at East Vermijo and South Wahsatch avenues downtown, police said.
A gunman was walking down Wahsatch Avenue toward Costilla Street firing a pistiol and shot one driver in the face, Newton said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Newton said.
The gunman continued to walk down Wahsatch, Newton said, where he highjacked a Buick LeSabre of at gunpoint.
"I would like to say there is (no danger to the public), but there is," Newton said. He advised that if anyone recognizes the Buick LeSabre, to not approach it and call police.
"These things don't occur very often, but it is unsettling that we have two today, so I totally understand that people are on edge."
The gunman is described as being in his mid-20s, 5'8" to 6' tall, weighing between 180-200 lbs, and having short dark hair.
In a third carjacking, believed to be unrelated to the first two, a small SUV was stolen Sunday afternoon on Lake Avenue, north of the Colorado Springs World Arena.
The victim reported to police a group of young people, potentially teenagers, stole a light blue 2014 Acura RDX with a temporary license plate, Newton said. A gun was used in the theft, he said.
Details remain sparse in a Saturday night homicide near Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.
Colorado Springs police found a man shot to death around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove, Newton said.
The police did not release additional information such as the man's identity, age, or why the death is considered suspicious.
Anyone with information about the shootings or carjackings can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.