A spate of gun violence hit the Pikes Peak region over the weekend leaving two men injured and two men dead, three cars stolen, and Colorado Springs detectives scrambling.
One of the alleged gunmen was arrested, another, who police say is tied to two killings and a string of Saturday car-jackings was on the loose.
Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, 27, of Colorado Springs is wanted on suspicion of two murders, robbery, assault and menacing, stemming from a Saturday morning shooting and car-jacking near Fort Carson that police say led to a day long crime spree.
Police say it started when Howard-Walker shot a man in the face around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Homes, at 3893 Westmeadow Drive, near Fort Carson. The wounded man, whose identity hasn't been released, died Sunday, police said. The shooting was followed by an armed carjacking a short time later, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.
Police say Howard-Walker wound up downtown Saturday afternoon on Wahsatch Avenue, where he shot a bystander in the course of carjacking a Buick. Police say Howard-Walker was walking down Wahsatch toward Costilla Street and fired a several shots striking one driver in the face. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Newton said. The gunman continued to walk down Wahsatch, Newton said, where he highjacked a Buick LeSabre of at gunpoint, police said.
Police say Howard-Walker is also tied to a Saturday evening killing in southeastern Colorado Springs.
Details remain sparse in the Saturday night homicide near Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.
Colorado Springs police found a man shot to death around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove, Newton said.
"Based on the independent investigations conducted by the responding detectives and officers, there is evidence to support that all of the aforementioned investigations are related," police said Sunday night.
Howard-Walker has an earlier conviction for burglary stemming from a 2013 Colorado Springs burglary. He fought that charge, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.
In July, the Colorado Supreme court awarded Walker-Howard a new trial, saying a combination of errors rendered the first one unfair.
But the weekend's violence didn't stop with Howard-Walker.
A Fort Carson soldier was arrested early Sunday morning in connection to a Saturday shooting in Fountain.
Soldier Stephen Cruz Sandoval, 21, was found in Borger, Texas, northeast of Amarillo, with a teenager who was considered endangered in his company, according to the Fountain Police Department.
Sandoval is suspected of shooting a man multiple times Saturday night in a neighborhood on the 7000 block of Alegre Circle near Highway 85. The victim was hospitalized with what police described as "life-threatening" injuries. There was no update on the victim's condition Sunday night.
Sandoval fled the shooting with Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata, 17 and was considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.
Keloe was not considered a suspect in the shooting and was found safe and unharmed in Texas, the Fountain Police Department said.
Sandoval was taken to a Texas jail Sunday to await extradition to Colorado where he will face charges including attempted second degree murder, menacing and endangerment, according to a news release.
Sunday afternoon, someone again pulled a gun and stole a car.
In a carjacking police say doesn't appear unrelated to the first two, a SUV was stolen at gun point on Lake Avenue, north of the Broadmoor. Police say a group of young people, possibly teenagers were involved. No arrests were reported.
Anyone with information about the shootings or car-jackings can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.