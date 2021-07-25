The National Weather Service in Pueblo is forecasting a risk of "excessive" rainfall from slow-moving storms on Sunday in central and southeast Colorado that could trigger flash flooding.
The agency forecasts that thunderstorms are likely to develop over the mountains Sunday afternoon, then drift across lower elevations, the Interstate 25 corridor and the southeast plains from late in the day into the evening.
The forecast predicts the storms to be slow moving, and there will be at least a low risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially over recent burn scars and in areas which have received heavy rainfall the past few days. The chance of rain is 60% Sunday.
The weather service said a few stronger storms could also bring small hail, gusty winds up to 50 mph and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Storms are expected to gradually weaken and dissipate during the evening, with most activity ending by midnight.
Wet weather could continue Monday with a 30% chance of scattered to numerous afternoon and evening thunderstorms moving across the mountains on Monday, with a few storms possible along the I-25 corridor and across the eastern plains. Storms are again expected to be slow moving and capable of producing locally heavy rain, leading to enhanced flash flooding risks, especially for area burn scars.
The extended forecast calls for chances of stormy weather to begin decreasing to a 20% chance from Tuesday through the remainder of the work week, as available moisture decreases across the region. The weather service expects enough moisture to remain that would support isolated to scattered afternoon and evening storms each day, with the best coverage across the higher terrain.
Just a trace of precipitation fell yesterday in Colorado Springs with a high temperature of 77 and a low of 65.