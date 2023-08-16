A water main break closed a main road in northwest Colorado Springs overnight Wednesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, CSPD announced through X, a social media platform formally known as Twitter, that a water main break had occurred along Rockrimmon Blvd. between Grey Eagle Drive and Anaconda Drive.

Officials with Colorado Springs Utilities later reported Rockrimmon to be closed through the impacted area all day Wednesday for repairs.

Simultaneously, a reported power outage occurred in the same area, impacting roughly 2,000 CSU customers that have since been restored. It’s unclear currently if the two instances are connected.

This article will be updated once more information is received.