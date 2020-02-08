A firework launched in Steamboat Springs has broken a world record.
Saturday night, the world’s largest single firework exploded, lighting up the night sky and giving Steamboat Fireworks Project Manager Tim Borden and his teammates a world record.
The 62-inch, 2,797-pound single firework shell was launched a mile into the air during Steamboat's Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza on Howelson Hill.
An official adjudicator with Guinness World Records was present to verify that the firework set the official record for largest aerial firework shell.
According to a press release from Steamboat Fireworks, the shell was more than seven inches thick, and the mortar used to launch the shell was 26 feet long.
Borden said his team worked closely with first responders to ensure that the firework "posed absolutely no danger to people, wildlife or structures in the area.”
Borden's first attempt at setting a world record failed last year. He told CNN the project took 7 years.
“We invested hundreds of hours into this project, and we anticipate that we will enjoy the satisfaction of this success for months to come,” Borden said in the release. “People are already asking us, ‘What’s next?’ I really can’t answer that question, other than to say, whatever it is, I hope to do it with this same bunch of guys.”