CSFD Vehicle Fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to a vehicle fire on Sheridan Avenue and Monument Street.

 CSFD

A vehicle fire has closed part of Sheridan Avenue Thursday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Sheridan and Monument Street.

"Sheridan will be closed for approximately 30 minutes while firefighters overhaul the vehicle," CSFD wrote in a Tweet.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that a small explosion was heard as the truck was consumed.

