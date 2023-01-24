Public safety experts discussed rising crime rates in El Paso County and statewide and factors they said are fueling the rise in a town hall Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.
Preliminary data from 2022 offered by Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez indicates that motor vehicle thefts have jumped significantly in the city, with 3,291 cases in 2022, up from 2,877 in 2021. Vasquez said that stolen vehicles are often used by criminals to avoid detection while committing other more serious crimes like robbery and dealing drugs.
General crime rates also are on the rise, including an 8% rise in violent crime and an overall 3% rise in property crime over the past five years, according to Vasquez.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen cited population growth statewide, but especially in the Springs, which has introduced challenges linked to homeless populations and contributed to crime rates.
Allen’s other reason for the crime increase was what he called a “permissive drug culture.”
Allen said crime statistics in Colorado were lower than the national average before the legalization of recreational marijuana but climbed since the passing of Amendment 64.
"Fentanyl, as recently as 2019, was decreased in level of criminality from a felony to a misdemeanor by our legislature and this governor [Jared Polis] signed it. I think that was wrong. It put people in this state in jeopardy," Allen said.
El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal expressed frustration with recently enacted state laws, stating that the government is making it easier for people to commit crimes. "Our government, our legislature, who we elected, are failing us," he said.
“I hope that everyone out there is mad,” Roybal said. “I can tell you, I’m angry.”
Vasquez discussed a law that prevents individuals from being charged with possession of a firearm unless they have been convicted of a felony, including felons if they a sentence over 10 years earlier.
“While this wasn’t the only change to criminal laws last year, it is an example of how the decriminalization efforts by the state Legislature has had a negative impact on our community,” Vasquez said.
The panelists offered advice to community members to prevent falling victim to crimes. Vasquez shared that the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority estimates that 40%-50% of car thefts occur because of driver apathy.
Vasquez also recommended community members remove valuables from vehicles and not store firearms in cars. They said community members should report suspicious behavior and contact local legislators regarding laws that they say are not serving the community.
UCCS criminology professor John Caudill said there are effective, evidence-based strategies for crime prevention. These include targeted responses from law enforcement and addressing habitual offenders.
The panelists cited factors associated with criminals. In Colorado Springs, they tend to be men between 18-35 years old. Other factors include poverty, addiction and abuse during adolescence, according to Caudill. There are strong links between family upbringing on criminal behavior, driving a need for safe spaces for juveniles in the community.
School District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal said safety is a main priority for the 22,000 students in 50 D-11 schools. He shared that, on Jan. 24, around 70% of students did not show up for class at Coronado High School after an unfounded threat circulated on social media. The incident also affected attendance at Rampart High School in District 20, Gaal said.
However, responding to a community question about social media where this recent threat was made, Gaal said the good outweighs the bad. "The idea of faster ways to communicate and report anonymously has been a great benefit to the safety and security of our schools."
Similar to Crime Stoppers, D-11 uses an anonymous reporting tool called Safe2Tell, which receives on average 500 reports per year, most of which report self-harm or suicidal behavior. Gaal said 40% of reports have an initial officer response, thanks to partnership with local law enforcement.
According to Gaal, there is a balance between safety and liberty for crime prevention that comes with accepting certain tradeoffs.