As Colorado exceeded 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases Monday, Gov. Jared Polis continued to urge Coloradans during a press conference to wear face masks and maintain social distancing measures even after the stay-at-home order.
The end of the lockdown order is Sunday, April 26, but "our job isn't done," Polis said. He emphasized that vulnerable populations, such as seniors, should take more precautions when going out.
Starting April 27, Polis is encouraging social distancing measures of up to 65% less interactions, down from the current 80% recommendation, to maintain the spread of the coronavirus.
"We need to figure out how we can run the marathon now that we've run the sprint," Polis said.
Beginning April 27, Polis said businesses should still maintain a 50% workforce in the building and continue allowing employees to work from home and that all critical business employees such as grocery clerks should wear masks.
He said as the stay-at-home order expires, businesses like salons should continue to follow precautions such as not allowing patrons to gather in lobbies. Bars, restaurants and clubs will remain closed for dine-in options.
Governments on a county level will have a process to use to modify physical distancing measures based on local conditions.
"Just because we've reached May 1, does not mean we'll have the same life as before," Polis said, acknowledging residents are suffering psychologically and financially.
Last Friday, the governor refuted a statement made by the state's incident commander Thursday saying that the state wouldn't reopen until it had the capacity to make everyone safe.
"That's not true ..." Polis said. "If any state, if any country, were to wait until we could keep everybody safe we would have to be closed forever."
He added that the social distancing measures over the next few months will help Coloradans live with the virus around "in a sustainable way."
Is it time for Colorado to reopen?
What that means for Colorado residents isn't clear just yet, although today's press conference should provide some more answers.