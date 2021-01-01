The AdAmAn club made its 99th trek to the top of Pikes Peak Thursday to usher in 2021 with New Year's Eve fireworks.

The display also heralded the end of the toughest year in modern memory and the first of many celebrations marking the city's 150th anniversary. 

PHOTOS: AdAmAn's Early Firework Show To Celebrate Colorado Springs' Sesquicentennial in 2021,

PHOTOS: Annual AdAmAn Pikes Peak kicks off with a 2020 twist

