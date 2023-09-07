More traffic. More housing. More business.

Colorado Springs is growing—fast. But how fast is too fast?

The city has grown by 38% in the last 30 years, and while civic leaders and businesses are embracing it, some residents are concerned the city's growth is not being managed responsibly.

At 5:30 p.m., The Gazette and KOAA will host a panel of local experts in Studio Bee at the Pikes Peak Center to discuss growth in the Pikes Peak region.

Panelists for The Gazette's latest Colorado Conversations town hall include:

Tatiana Bailey, executive director of Data Driven Economic Strategies

Lisa Barbato, chief officer of system planning and projects at Colorado Springs Utilities

Meggan Herington, El Paso County director of planning and community development

Theresa Metcalf, VP of economic development at Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC

, VP of economic development at Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC Steve Posey, Colorado Springs chief housing officer

We'll post the discussion online when it's over. Look out for an alert in your inbox and on your phone.

Read the Gazette's special report on growth in Colorado Springs here.