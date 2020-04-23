042320-news-covide-update 06.JPG
The class of 2020 toss their hats into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the conclusion of the Air Force Academy graduation on the terrazzo of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The graduation was a closed ceremony at the center of campus rather than Falcon Stadium to allow the cadets to stay 8 feet apart. The cadets didn't march on stage to receive their diplomas and high fives and hugs were banned. The academy graduated 967 cadets. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

Last Saturday the Air Force Thunderbirds not only flew over the Air Force Academy during graduation, they flew across the Front Range as a salute to first responders and other essential personnel taking on the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

The Thunderbirds flew over hospitals, medical facilities and major metropolitan areas all over Colorado.

The group recently released a behind-the-scenes look of last Saturday's flyover on their social media channels. It features the hat toss at the end of the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy, an aerial refueling and some incredible views of Colorado from the sky. 

Check it out for yourself below. 

Terry is a journalist for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

