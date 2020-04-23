Last Saturday the Air Force Thunderbirds not only flew over the Air Force Academy during graduation, they flew across the Front Range as a salute to first responders and other essential personnel taking on the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

The Thunderbirds flew over hospitals, medical facilities and major metropolitan areas all over Colorado.

The group recently released a behind-the-scenes look of last Saturday's flyover on their social media channels. It features the hat toss at the end of the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy, an aerial refueling and some incredible views of Colorado from the sky.

Check it out for yourself below.