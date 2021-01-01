Nala the dog hangs out with her humans Elias Horta, left, and Mia Gutierrez, right, in the back of their vehicle before the AdAmAn's annual New Year's Eve fireworks show at the Mesa Overlook in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 31, 2020. The AdAmAn club made its 99th trek to the top of America's Mountain on Dec. 31, in one push. Traditionally, the group journeys up Barr Trail on Dec. 30 and stays the night at Barr Camp. With the ongoing pandemic, the group skipped the camp where half conquered the 13-mile trail to the summit in one push, meeting the other half of the group who started the trek from Glen Cove. To celebrate Colorado Springs' sesquicentennial in 2021, the group launched 150 shells around 9 p.m, before the ultimate show at midnight. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)