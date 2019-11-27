Relief is on the way for ice-bound Colorado Springs, but Colorado's mountains will get another pounding from a storm system rolling into the Rockies on Friday.
The National Weather Services predicts warmer temperatures coming for Thanksgiving in Colorado Springs, with highs in the mid-30s Thursday and a jump into the 40s Friday.
The next storm system, now expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to Colorado's mountains, will miss most of the I-25 corridor, bringing a few flurries to the Pikes Peak region Friday night, but no significant snow.
"It doesn't look like Colorado Springs will be affected too much except for some winds," said Brad Carlberg, with the National Weather Service office in Pueblo.
Colorado Springs was still locked in the icy grip of a storm that slammed the region Monday and Tuesday.
The storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in Palmer Lake and hit the rest of the region with between 4 inches and a foot of snow.
Roads were treacherous throughout the region, with crashes reported from the Douglas County line to Fountain. East of Colorado Springs, traffic tangles snarled Highway 94 near Schriever Air Force Base.
The snow that's supposed to slam the mountains Friday will come from the remnants of a bomb cyclone striking the coast near the border of Oregon and California.
That storm is expected to spend much of its fury on Colorado's western mountains before meandering east.
The Colorado Department of Transportation had lifted chain requirements on most major highways by Wednesday morning, but travel remained tough.
Interstate 25 between Monument and North Academy Boulevard remained icy in spots, but the interstate was clear through downtown Colorado Springs. Many city streets also are slick.
The Colorado Springs Public Works Department said plows are focusing on clearing arterials, but plows will take on snowy side streets today.
The sun Wednesday should ease the work for plow drivers.
Meanwhile, storms are expected to take a holiday for Thanksgiving in the city.
"There's not much of a chance of snow in Colorado Springs for the next three days," Carlberg said.
The holiday break from wintry weather was expected to hold through early next week, with clear skies and highs and the 30s and 40s.