Be on the lookout. There’s a wallaby on the loose in Colorado.
The search continues for a wallaby who escaped from his enclosure two weeks ago and could be wandering loose in an Aurora neighborhood. The wallaby named “Surprise” is missing from the Zoology Foundation, an animal sanctuary located about 40 miles away in Larkspur.
The missing wallaby is the talk of the town. Many residents have reported seeing a “kangaroo” in the area. As of Tuesday morning, he was last seen at Quincy Avenue and Piccadilly Street in Aurora.
Capturing the missing wallaby is no easy task for staff members who say the small kangaroo-like creatures, which are mostly active at dawn and dusk, can travel at speeds up to 30 mph.
Any resident who sees the wallaby is directed not to approach it and to immediately call the Zoology Foundation at 303-951-8813.