Editor's note: The Denver International Airport kiosk is only available to airport employees.
Colorado launched its first two COVID-19 testing kiosks in the state in Greeley at the University of Northern Colorado and at Denver International Airport, a state news release announced.
The new kiosks are aimed to make COVID-19 testing faster, easier and more accessible, the release said.
“Colorado has ramped up our testing capacity and supply procurement throughout this pandemic," Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. "We are acting swiftly and strategically when it comes to testing and these new kiosks will help us get more people tested in our communities.”
The kiosks are a partnership between the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the company Curative to provide free tests to students and staff at Greeley's campus, the release noted. But all Coloradans can also use the UNC kiosk by either walking up or signing up ahead of time at cur.tv/unc.
The tests given at the kiosk are self-administered swab kits where a patient coughs, swabs the inside of their cheek and the roof of their mouth, puts the swab in a sealed container and returns it to the medical professional to be tested at a lab. Those who use the kiosk testing site can expect test results within 48 hours through text or email, the release said.
Pop-up community testing events and mobile test sites are also spread throughout Colorado to help with testing efforts along with 50 free community testing sites across the state as well as dozens of private provider locations.
The new kiosk comes as Colorado COVID-19 cases pass 130,000, state data shows.
The UNC testing site at Nottingham Field will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.