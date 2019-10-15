Some El Paso County voters have already received their ballots in the mail. Others should get them this week, according to the Clerk and Recorder's Office.
Those who don't receive a ballot by Oct. 21 should call the county's Elections Office at 575-8683 or visit GoVoteColorado.com to update their registration information.
Residents can update their registration information online by Oct. 28 and still receive a ballot in time for the election. After that, however, County Clerk Chuck Broerman recommends that anyone who still needs a ballot vote in person at one of the voter service and polling centers that will open this election season.
A center has already opened at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.
Ballots must be submitted to the Clerk's Office by 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Voters can submit them via mail, attaching 55-cent standard postage, or deposit them at one one of the 24-hour drop boxes across the county.
To see a list of all drop-off locations or to learn more about the upcoming election, visit epcvotes.com.
The ballots include two statewide questions.
Proposition CC would allow the state to retain tax revenue that otherwise might be rebated to Coloradans under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.
That money would be spent on K-12 schools (one third), higher education (one third) and transportation (one-third).
There's also Proposition DD, a measure that would allow sports wagering in Colorado and impose a 10% tax to help pay for state water projects.
CC and DD are the only matters that all Colorado voters will see on their ballots, which started going into the mail Oct. 11.