I hope you had a good holiday! A lot of you may be unboxing your kids' new toys and looking to get rid of old ones, and many parents and grandparents like to buy and sell items through online marketplace sites. Just make sure to watch out for scams. You may have seen this story during our Fraud Friday segment during 11 News at Noon.
"Whether you're buying items or selling items on places like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, or even Nextdoor, be really, really cautious when you're using these sites," said Mark Fetterhoff with AARP Elderwatch. "If you see a price that's too good to be true, be skeptical. If you see something that you have to send money to ship, also be skeptical."
Make sure to research the item to make sure the price is accurate. If it’s a popular toy listed at a deep discount, that could be a red flag. AARP said it’s better to buy local instead of shipping the item. Also, make sure to arrange to meet up in a public space.
"It's really critical if you end up meeting up for one of these types of sales to do so in a lit place, in a place that both parties feel comfortable," Fetterhoff said. "Be cautious if the seller asks you to sell something and pay with a gift card. Also, be really skeptical of any peer-to-peer payment app request. Again, know the protections that are involved. For example, on Facebook Marketplace you can pay within Facebook. But make sure you're still in the platform. If they ask you to pay using another type of payment mechanism — like a wire transfer, or a gift card, or sending cash — be skeptical of that because it's likely some type of a scam."
It’s a red flag when the poster asks you to leave the original site you were messaging on.
"Always use that same communication method when you're talking to that person, especially when you're on a site like Facebook, Offer Up or Nextdoor,” Fetterhoff said.
You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General's Office consumer line at 800-222-4444. Press option 2 to speak with AARP Elderwatch. You can watch Fraud Friday on 11 News at Noon.
I hope you had a Merry Christmas and I want to wish you and your family a happy and healthy New Year!