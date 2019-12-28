As we get ready to ring in the New Year, we are taking a look back at the top scams of the year.

This year, the Social Security scam is taking the No. 1 spot. We have received more calls about the Social Security scam than any other phone scam this year.

According to the Social Security Administration, Social Security phone scams are the number one type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission and to Social Security. The calls have been skyrocketing over the last year, even surpassing the dreaded IRS scam phone call. The Trade Comission said consumers filed nearly 73,000 reports about Social Security imposters in the first six months of 2019, with losses of $17 million.

The crooks claim your benefits will end or that there’s something wrong with your Social Security card. When you talk to the fraudsters, they ask you to verify your Social Security number and ask for other personal information or money. Just hang up the phone. Your Social Security number is not going to be suspended. The Trade Commission warns that the real Social Security Administration will never call you to threaten your benefits and they will never ask you to wire money, send cash or gift cards. You can report the details of the call at www.ssa.gov.

Even though the Social Security scam is taking the number one spot, the IRS scam phone call is still alive and well. That’s where the caller claims that you owe money in back taxes and that you’re going to be arrested if you don’t pay up.

As part of our 11 Call for Action Special: The Top Scams of 2019, I sat down with an IRS agent from Denver to talk about how to avoid this scheme.

“Typically, they’re after some type of payment from the person they’re calling, and usually they’re using an aggressive tone and threatening type of phone call to get someone to pay them directly at that time,” said Andy Tsui, Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge from the IRS office in Denver. “I’ve gotten the call myself and been threatened for arrest myself. So it’s pretty much their tactic to scare a taxpayer into paying.”

That’s not how the IRS works. They will never demand money from you right away. If the actual IRS is trying to get a hold of you, then you’ll get a letter in the mail first.

“The initial contact by the IRS will always be a correspondence, usually a letter in the mail. It will never be a phone call right away to deal with some kind of situation,” said Tsui. “If someone gets an IRS impersonation phone call, and there is no expectation of getting a call from the IRS, then hang up because that will not be the first contact that the IRS will make.”

Undoubtedly, this scam picks up around tax season, so you may want to keep this article on your fridge since we will see a spike in this call over the next couple months.

If you get an IRS scam call, report it to www.Treasury.gov/TIGTA. You can also call the IRS to verify whether they are trying to get a hold of you. If you’re in doubt, call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

If you missed our scam special that aired on Christmas Day, you can watch the hour-long clip on our website www.KKTV.com, just click on the red ‘FIND IT’ tab. Happy New Year!