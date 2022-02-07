If you or a loved one is severely ill, making a warm meal can be a struggle. But that's where Project Angel Heart, which makes and distributes meals for people suffering from an illness or battling a disease, can help. The organization is expanding to help more folks in our area.
"We are Colorado born and raised," said Owen Ryan, Project Angel Heart's president and CEO. " We provide medically tailored meals to people who are living at home, with severe illness, at no cost. We make sure they have the nutrition they need to recover."
Founded in 1991, the organization has been serving Colorado Springs for about 15 years and is now expanding to Pueblo, thanks to a $580,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente. Last year, Project Angel Heart served more than 100,000 meals to patients in Colorado Springs. Volunteers package and deliver meals, free of charge. They have chefs and dieticians who prepare thousands of meals.
"We make all of our meals from scratch in our kitchen in north Denver. They get driven down to Care and Share Food Bank, both in Colorado Springs and in Pueblo, where we refrigerate them. Then, hundreds of volunteers come every Friday and Saturday," Ryan said. "They meet us at distribution centers, including Kaiser Permanente locations, where they pick up those bags and drive them to our clients' front doors."
You do have to be certified to receive the meal deliveries. Project Angel Heart has an application on their website, and your doctor would need to sign off on it.
"Most of the folks on our program are living with heart disease, cancer, kidney disease; they qualify through their medical provider," Ryan said. "So they meet with their doctor and their doctor says, 'You need better nutrition in order to recover or get better for your illness,' and the doctor often refers someone to us. But people can self-refer, as well. If you're at home, living with severe illness or have a loved one who is, we really want folks to reach out to us."
The organization believes in the mantra that food is medicine. The meals are tailored to patients, depending on their needs.
"If someone needs to put on more weight, they're going to get more meals," Ryan said. "We provide meals for the whole household because we know if we send it to one person in need, and they've got others around them, they're going to send those meals to others, so we want the whole house to be taken care of.
"We want to make sure our meals don't just feel good, but they actually do good, so we actually study their impact," Ryan added. "We've seen that our meals keep people out of the hospital, they reduce their medical costs. They get so much better on their test results with their doctor. That's why more and more doctors recommend people to our program. And, a big part of it: Our meals are provided at no cost to folks. We want to make sure this is helping them get better, not adding more burden to their life."
You can find more information on the organization's website, ProjectAngelHeart.org.