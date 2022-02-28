Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a lot of consumers are worried about an increase in gas prices. Russia is the second-largest oil supplier in the world and the invasion is expected to send gas prices soaring — after gas prices have already been on the rise over the past year or so. We talked to tech company GasBuddy about what they anticipate. The bottom line: Americans can expect to pay more at the pump.
"The primary risk in this situation is Russia's oil flow," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis. "It is the second-largest ... oil producer globally, so what happens in Russia could have a profound impact in terms of energy availability and price.”
The national average cost of gas is up 24 cents in the last month. At last check, the national average was around $3.60 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. The current state average is $3.33 a gallon. Experts say prices keep ticking up.
"California’s average gas price will likely eclipse $5 a gallon in the next few weeks. The national average has the potential to eventually rise to $4 a gallon," De Haan said. "The previous all-time record was $4.10 a gallon back in 2008, so it stands possible that indeed the national average could breach that all-time record high in May or potentially June.
"Most states will see prices go up by anywhere from five to 10 cents a gallon over the next one to two weeks," De Haan continued. "That impact may be more significant should the situation continue to escalate in the days ahead."
De Haan said some gas stations are already raising prices to reflect the increase in cost, but some drivers won’t see the impact right away.
"Gas stations will be paying the higher cost immediately today, but it may be difficult for stations to immediately pass that along," he said. "Often times, that is why gas prices do not come down as quickly as they go up. "
He expects most states to see small increases over the next couple weeks. The increase in gas prices could drive up the cost for other items, too.
"Gasoline prices are going up, diesel prices will go up, jet fuel prices will go up and that means logistics, transporting goods, all of those prices will go up," De Haan said. "Airline tickets could go up, the price of anything delivered via truck … goods to the grocery store will see an increase and services that rely on gasoline — whether that be things like Uber, Lyft or Instacart — you may see fuel surcharges tacked on to those in the coming days and weeks, as well."
Find current gas prices on GasBuddy.com.
