I know a lot you may have friends, family and loved ones who are impacted by the devastating Marshall fire in Boulder County. A lot of us want to help the victims.
Unfortunately, we know scammers come out of the woodwork after tragedies and natural disasters.
I talked to the Colorado attorney general about what you should watch for when you make a donation. You may have seen this story on 11 News at Noon. He tells me his office has not received reports of scams tied to the Marshall fire yet, but he knows they will.
"Unfortunately, I am very confident we will,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Whenever people's hopes are at stake, they want to help others, people come out and prey on those hopes. Same is true with people's fear, and here we have some combination of both of those, and so there will be scammers preying on both victims of the fire, as well as people who want to help the victims."
FEMA is helping the victims of the fire. Make sure to watch for scammers posing as federal or state workers.
“Never assume, even if your caller ID says it's from a local public health department, because that can be spoofed using technology,” he said. “Instead, what you need to do is ask them for their number, ask them who they're calling from and be ready to call back the credible source. Go find out yourself, what's the number for FEMA and call them, so you don't get taken in by somebody pretending to be somebody they're not."
If you get an unsolicited phone call or email, don’t give out any personal information. Ask for details about the organization and do your homework. You can search the group on the reputable site, CharityNavigator.org.
“There are a range of red flags,” Weiser said. “One is the organization mostly supporting administrative costs, not the actual victims. Another red flag is does the organization not have a credible track record, such that it could be a fly-by-night operation. If you do your homework, you'll figure those things out. Whereas, if you just get taken in, in a moment, you're at-risk of giving money to the wrong place.
“We're all in this work together and we want to make sure we're helping the right people."
We have a list of ways you can help the victims on kktv.com, just click on the red "Find It" tab.
If you know someone who is impacted by the wildfire, state leaders supplied several resources that are available. First, contact your insurance company. Second, you should reach out to FEMA to register for federal aid. You can apply for FEMA assistance online or by calling 1-800-621-3362. There is also a Disaster Assistance Center in Lafayette. Those impacted can also reach out to the Boulder County Public Call Center at 303-413-7730. Find out more information on the website, BOCO.org/MarshallFire.
Also, let your friends and loved ones know that the tax-filing deadline has been extended for Colorado wildfire victims. The IRS is extending the deadline to May 16, 2022.
If you or someone you know needs to talk with someone about stress, or any other mental health concerns, they can always call the Colorado Crisis Services statewide helpline at 1-844-493-8255.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only