If you are looking for a new furry companion, you might turn to the internet to find a new pet. But buyer beware, because there are a lot of scams online. AARP ElderWatch tells me they have seen pet scams soaring during the pandemic.
“When I’m talking about pet scams, I’m talking about dogs, cats, even as far as monkeys, we’ve heard — ferrets, as well,” said Mark Fetterhoff with AARP ElderWatch. “There’s lots of scammers out there trying to get your hard-earned money, so do your research before trying to get one of these pets.”
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said in the past that an estimated 80% of search links may be fraudulent. A majority of victims of pet scams end up losing money. The BBB said in 2020, victims lost about $750, on average.
“Often times, what we’ll hear is the person will pay in advance somewhere between $500 and $1,000 to receive that pet. Once the pet doesn’t arrive, the person who they think they’re buying it from will say, ‘Oh there’s extra shipping charges, or extra transfer charges, or we need money for a crate,’ that type of a thing, and ask for thousands of dollars more,” Fetterhoff said.
This has become even more of a problem during the pandemic. A lot of people have been looking for pets to keep them company while they work remotely from home.
“Especially during the pandemic, this type of a scam has really exploded. Before the pandemic, we heard of it here and there. Right now, I’ll say scammers are creating websites, they’re also creating fake posts on marketplace sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, and other places where you can post this type of thing to try and get people to take the bait and get one of these adorable friends that they think they are going to get but they actually end up being a big scam,” Fetterhoff said.
AARP says you should do your research on what reputable breeders are charging for the breed you want. If the asking price is extremely low, or sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam. You should also reverse-search the image of the pet to make sure it’s not listed on any other website. You can also search the website or breeder along with the word ‘scam’ to see if other consumers have reported issues. If the seller won’t talk to you over the phone or meet in person, that’s a red flag.
“When it comes to this type of scam, there’s one easy way for mitigating it and it’s looking for pets locally. Whether that be with a local breeder, or somewhere that’s in your distance, or going to local animal shelters is a really good way of getting companion that you know is going to turn up at your door and not cost you thousands of dollars that you might lose,” Fetterhoff said.
“If someone has just lost a pet or their particularly lonely and don’t feel like they can go out in the world, they’re looking for that companion that can be there, it does pull at your heartstrings,” he added. “I just want to make sure people are finding pets in a safe way that they won’t be losing money.”
You can report fraud and scams to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444. Press option 2 to speak with AARP.
