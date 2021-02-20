Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.
The plane landed safely and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.
Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb— michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021
United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. The airline released no further details.
Pedestrians filmed the falling engine parts impacting the nearby soccer field. @BAREESTHETICSCO pic.twitter.com/YYPdrpqP5Z— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 20, 2021
BREAKING— Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021
This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA
Passengers cheer.
You can see damage to right engine.
Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ
The Broomfield Police Department posted photos on Twitter showing large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Denver. Police are asking that anyone injured come forward.
🎞️VIDEO OF ENGINE EXPLOSIONFrom the Dash Cam of Zach Allen In Broomfield: https://t.co/6Syowuy9yI pic.twitter.com/SVqE55TlPN— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) February 20, 2021
MORE VIDEO from United Flight 328— Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021
Flight took off around 12:49pm.
Landed 40 minutes later
Courtesy: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/bh4g2hEhJ3
Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.
“While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I’m watching that, I’m telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion,” he said in a phone interview. “The plane just kind of continued on and we didn’t see it after that.”
Thal was relieved to learn later that the plane had made a safe landing.
Video posted on Twitter by a woman who said she was the daughter of people aboard the flight showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane flew through the air.