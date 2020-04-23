A class action lawsuit has been filed against Vail Resorts following the early end of the 2019-2020 ski season. The Plaintiff, Brian Hunt, claims that Vail is in the wrong for keeping passholder fees after closing all of their resorts amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Hunt filed the lawsuit “on behalf of all of Defendant’s customers nationwide that purchased annual passes for the 2019-2020 season to Epic Day Passes for the 2019-2020 season who, as of March 25, 2020, had not used up all of the days remaining.”
Hunt is a resident of San Ramon, California that purchased the annual Tahoe Local season pass at a price of $499, which he claims promised access from October 2019 to June 2020. According to the lawsuit, the “plaintiff continues to face imminent harm, as the defendant retains annual passholder’s season pass fees while all of its resorts remain closed.”
Because the case is a class action lawsuit, aggregate claims of all members of the proposed class exceed $5,000,000.
Among the allegations include a violation of California’s consumers legal remedies act (which protects the customer from product misrepresentation), a violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, a violation of California’s false advertising law, a breach of express warranty, negligent misrepresentation, and fraud, among other things.
The initial Colorado ski resort closure order was announced by Polis on March 14, with Vail officially announcing that North American resorts would be closed for the season on March 17.
Access the full lawsuit here.