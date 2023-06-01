“Active” and “dynamic” describe the past year of Food to Power’s quest to develop an urban farm in the middle of a historically low-income neighborhood in Colorado Springs to provide free food for residents, according to the nonprofit’s leaders.

“People have always asked for a grocery store in the Hillside community, and this fresh-food access point is needed now more (than) ever,” said Executive Director Patience Kabwasa. “With inflation, people are not being able to make ends meet.”

Growth has sprung up everywhere on the organization’s 3.5-acre property that opened one year ago as the Hillside Hub, where South Institute Street dead-ends off East Fountain Boulevard.

The public is invited to check out the operation during a one-year “Birthday Bash” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the site, 1090 S. Institute St.

The celebration will include a collard greens cook-off, free food from food trucks, face painting, arts activities, a bounce house for children, an obstacle course and slide, live music including Ballet Folklorico De Barajas, farm tours, local dignitaries, puppet shows and birthday cake, of course.

Kabwasa said she thinks it’s fitting to throw a party for the community because for years the community has helped shape the budding direction of the organization, which was originally known as Colorado Springs Food Rescue.

“It’s everyone working together to create a healthier food system and service,” said Food to Power spokeswoman Jessi Bustamante.

New features underway include a passive solar greenhouse that will enable year-round vegetable production, a pergola and amphitheater with a front-seat view of Pikes Peak for organizations to hold outdoor community events and fencing to deter deer.

“The community is the reason we have certain vegetables in our garden, like collard greens and certain peppers,” said Nayada Moore, development fellow. “It’s one of the biggest things about Food to Power: we are heavily involved in the community, and we’re building for the community.”

First to be built was a central working building for food disbursement, offices and meeting space inside, an outdoor kitchen for nutrition and food preparation classes, and outdoor garden beds.

As word spread that Colorado Springs’ first “neighborhood food center,” which regularly gives away free produce along with pantry staples and other groceries, was up and running, so did the numbers of people seeking assistance.

Last year, 102,000 people picked up free groceries, compared with 45,000 annually from the organization’s previous location at the nearby Hunt Campus, Bustamante said.

One reason for the farm’s instant popularity is that it’s within walking distance for many residents, Kabwasa said. And the only other place around to get food is a 7-Eleven.

The farm generated about 3,000 pounds of produce in 2022, Bustamante said, and some 300 attendees participated in educational events on the campus.

In addition to raising crops, supplements to the organization's food stock have come from collaboration with local farms, farmers’ markets, grocery stores, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and other sources, Kabwasa said.

Later this month, a new distribution for food-stamp recipients will begin, she said. A strategic plan is in the works, and a capital campaign will kick off later this year.

“We’re thinking of how to increase our roots and follow our values in coming years,” Kabwasa said. Adding solar panels and orchards are among the visions.