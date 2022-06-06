A Fountain man suffering from dementia who was reported missing early Monday has been found safe, according to a police department spokesman.

Fountain police made a public plea for assistance in finding Dennis Allen Johnson, 75, who had gone missing at about 7 a.m. Monday and was presumed to be driving a dark blue 2014 Jeep Patriot. Because of his condition, Johnson is not supposed to drive.

Colorado Springs police found him at a King Soopers supermarket on Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue, according to police spokesman Mark Cristiani.

"He actually called 911 himself when he realized he was lost," Cristiani said. "Colorado Springs police took care of him, and he's safe now."