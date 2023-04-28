UPDATE: Kevin Sypher has been found, and is in contact with the Parker Police Department, according to a Saturday evening tweet by the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.
***Update***— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 30, 2023
Kevin has been located and has been in contact with the Parker Police Department.
Thank you to our community for all the prayers and support! https://t.co/HhST37kE2R
The Parker Police Department had begun a search for the missing El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, who was last seen carrying trash bags in a neighborhood southeast of Denver on Thursday morning.
A tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified Sypher as one of their own deputies.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only