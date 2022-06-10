UPDATE: The missing 12-year-old has been found safe, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are looking for 12-year-old Phoenix Gragg who has autism and went missing Friday, officials with the sheriff's office said.
Officials said Phoenix was last seen in the 1600 block of Hampton South, in the Stratmoor area.
He is described as being 5-feet tall weighing 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing animal swim trunks and gray and blue sandals. Officials said he might be riding a bike.
Anyone with information on Phoenix's whereabouts is encouraged to call 719-390-5555.