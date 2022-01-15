Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have found a 33-year-old mother and her two children, ages 3 and 10, who went missing earlier this month, spokesperson Lt. Deb Mynatt announced Saturday.
Mynatt extended her gratitude to the local community saying that Tanya Bebb and her family have returned home safely.
Bebb and her two sons went missing Jan. 8. She was seen entering a red colored sedan with a man named "Michael" as she left a home in the 4000 block of North Curtis Road.
According to Bebb's family, she said she was going to get something to eat with a friend.
