On Thursday, Colorado's Front Range skiers and snowboarders looked to their first days on the slopes this weekend. But in what was perhaps a fitting precursor for an uncertain winter ahead, there were no guarantees on the morning.
Epic Pass holders woke to surprise news of Keystone Resort launching its online reservation system, a day before the scheduled opening Friday. But "government approval" was still pending, Keystone warned customers, and "all reservations are subject to this approval and will automatically be canceled if for some reason we are not able to open on time."
Resort spokeswoman Loryn Roberson told The Gazette that COVID-19 operating plans were awaiting a green light from the state's Department of Public Health and Environment. Local health officials approved those plans Tuesday, The Summit Daily reported.
The state department had yet to return a Gazette request for comment by Thursday afternoon. At the time, Keystone still expected to run lifts beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Following Wolf Creek Ski Area's season kickoff last week in southwest Colorado, Keystone would mark a return to skiing in the central Rockies. Gov. Jared Polis ordered a close to business in March, as the coronavirus spread.
"We ended the season short last year, so I think people are very eager to get back out on the slopes," Roberson said. "We're just excited we can offer that safe, outdoor environment for them and get them back out doing what they love in this crazy time."
It's a time when COVID-19 cases are climbing to record highs in Colorado and across the country. In his blog last weekend, Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area up the pass from Keystone, seemed alarmed by recent trends. A-Basin, typically the state's first ski area to host guests in mid-October, has yet to announce opening.
"If we want to enjoy winter in Summit County, we are going to have to turn things around quickly," Henceroth wrote. "Keep your face coverings on. Maintain your physical distances. Keep your groups small. The time to act is now."
Within an hour of taking reservations Thursday morning, Keystone reported its limited capacity full for Saturday and Sunday. Reservations were also being offered for the coming week.
On Friday, Epic Pass holders are set to be able to book up to seven "priority reservation days" at all of Vail Resorts' destinations for the "core season," slated for Dec. 8-April 4.
Come back later for an update to this story.