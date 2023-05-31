The Uncle Wilber Fountain in downtown Colorado Springs is not in service after being struck by lightning, according to a social media post Tuesday by city officials.

“Our team is hard at work to get it back up and running, but we don’t have an estimated date or time yet,” Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services said on its Facebook page.

Usual operating hours are noon-6 p.m. daily for the fountain at Acacia Park, which also has a newly renovated playground nearby that features a Ninja Warrior-type climbing structure and a play area for young children .

Swimmers, splashers and sun-seekers have other options around the city as splash pads, fountains and public pools opened over the past Memorial Day weekend.