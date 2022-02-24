Retired U.S. Army Colonel Hlib Hayuk, left, and T.K. Kaltenbacher hold Ukrainian flags high as they cross Colfax Avenue after protesting with other gather at the Colorado State Capitol to show support for Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Denver, Colo. While talking about his disappointment with President Joe Biden’s reaction to Russia invading Ukraine, Hayuk said “Sanctions just make us feel good. The world just witnessed the beginning of World War Four. The world just witnessed the beginning of an iron curtain.” (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

