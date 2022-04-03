Using the heat of candles, students revealed the brilliant colors and designs of Easter eggs, decorated in the Ukrainian style, on Sunday under the instruction of Lisa Davey, a descendent of Ukrainian immigrants.

For Davey, a Colorado Springs native, teaching the art is a way to pass on a tradition she learned from her grandmother, who reconnected with her Ukrainian roots later in life after her children had grown and she was losing several of her daughters to cystic fibrosis.

Davey's aunts could spend hours intricately decorating eggs with wax despite their illness and share family stories, Davey said.

"We would all gather around somebody's kitchen table and make eggs for about two weeks," she said.

The tradition goes back many, many centuries and in Ukraine the eggs would be decorated with spiritual symbols, such as crosses and fish. Once complete they would be blessed in church and serve as table centerpieces that were given as gifts, said Eileen Kin, Davey's mom. Kin, who has an artistic flair, helped carry on the practice.

It's a tricky art, Davey's students found, as they worked to heat up the wax and get it flowing smoothly through specialized tools made for applying it in thin lines.

Still, Melissa Burkhardt-Shields found it far preferable to the dye kits filling grocery store shelves right now.

"These are so much more exciting and interesting," she said.

The eggs can be dyed raw and simply left to dry up inside, Davey said. So long as they are not broken, the rotting contents don't pose a threat to anyone's nose.

The egg yolk and whites can also be blown out to small holes before or after the eggs are dyed.

Either way, the delicate eggs can be preserved for many years and in Davey's case, the eggs serve as reminders of her father's family, who first immigrated to the U.S. in the late 1800s to work on the railroads.

Now her daughter, who was adopted from Ethiopia, is also learning the craft.

"She is the next generation of Ukrainian," Davey said.