UCHealth welcomed its first baby born in 2022 in the Pikes Peak region when Emiliano Hernandez was born at 12:16 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Hospital North, officials with the hospital announced.

Emiliano, who was due Jan. 10, is the son of Marivette Gonzalez and Jerry Hernandez. He joins big brother Elijah, who is 3, UCHealth officials said.

His parents spent New Year’s Even cleaning in preparation to move to a new home to house their larger family. The move was supposed to be Saturday.